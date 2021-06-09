K. Flay Wonders Why Every Relationship Feels Like “Dating My Dad” on New Song with Travis Barker

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 9th, 2021 - 2:21 PM

K.Flay was one of the great hip hop artists of the day.

Flay shared a new single called “Dating My Dad,” featuring Travis Barker. It’s the third single from her upcoming EP Inside Voices after “Four Letter Words” and “TGIF” featuring Tom Morello.

“Dating My Dad” is a song about K. Flay seeing someone that reminds her of her dad. She sings during the chorus, “It feels like I’m dating my dad/How predictable is that?/We keep repeating the past/Mom and dad we love them, either fuck ‘em or become ‘em.” It’s the type of song that has a lot of moving parts, all of which are memorable, from an energetic intro hook to verses that are easy to sing along to, pulled together by the chorus, which functions as a period of calm before each return to the intro riff.

“This is basically 6 months of therapy condensed into a single song,” K. Flay said about the song. “You spend so much of your life thinking that you’re the exception. But at the end of the day, you’re just like everyone else — becoming a version of your parents or falling in love with one. Or both. I wanted this song to feel playful though, because I was honestly laughing while I wrote that chorus lyric: ‘mom and dad we love em, either fuck em or become em.’ There are patterns in our lives and in our families that we can either choose to perpetuate, or choose to stop. That’s what growing up feels like, at least to me.”

She also offered a comment on the addition of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to the track,“As the song was coming together, I asked Travis Barker if he’d be down to play drums and he absolutely smashed it. To me the song feels heavy and fresh but also impish in the best way.”

Inside Voices is set to be released in full this Friday, June 11 via BMG. Her previous release was a December 2020 covers EP called Don’t Judge a Song By Its Cover, which featured renditions of The Offspring’s “Self Esteem,” Green Day’s “Brain Stew” and Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff.” Her last full-length release was Solutions in 2019.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi