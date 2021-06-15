Angels & Airwaves Announces First New Album in 7 Years LIFEFORMS for September 2021 and Shares New Song “Restless Souls”

Home News Krista Marple June 15th, 2021 - 8:53 PM

Tom Delonge’s band Angels & Airwaves have announced the release of their highly anticipated forthcoming album LIFEFORMS, which will be the first new album from the band in seven years. The album is currently scheduled to be released on September 24. The band has also released their new track “Restless Souls” as the second single from the album, just a few weeks after their single “Euphoria” dropped.

“‘Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity – because life seems to always be looking or ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult. This album for me is a journey through different relationships, points of view, and how we each have our own life path,” said Delonge in a press release.

Angels & Airwaves’ “Restless Souls” fits the typical alternative rock sound that the band is used to achieving. Delonge’s fast-paced, unique vocals accompanied with exhilarating instrumental gives the song an exciting and consistent momentum from start to finish.

Ilan Rubin, drummer for Angels & Airwaves, was just recently premiered on mxdwn for his new band’s track “Talk Talk Talk.” While Rubin has been known to be involved in many rock bands over the course of the years, he has recently taken on a new project, The New Regime.

Along with the news of a brand new album, Angels & Airwaves also announced that they will be going on a world tour this fall, which will begin just five days after the album is released. Throughout the tour, Angels & Airwaves will make stops in Riverside, CA, Denver, CO, Minneapolis, MN, Pittsburgh, PA, Orlando, FL and more. The United States end of the tour will kick off later this year while the UK and Europe end of the tour won’t start until 2022. Angels & Airwaves will head over to Europe and the UK to make 11 more stops in Birmingham, UK, Glasgow, UK, Paris, FR, Berlin, GER and more.

Angels & Airwaves 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

9/29 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

10/02 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

10/03 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10/06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

10/08 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway

10/10 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

10/12 – Newport, KY – Ovation

10/13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/15 – Oxon Hill (DC), MD – MGM National Harbor

10/16 – Columbus, OH – Express Live

10/17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/20 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10/23 – New York, NY – Hammerstein

10/24 – Norfolk, VA – NorVA

10/26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Janus Live

10/27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/30 – Dallas, TX – South Side

10/31 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

11/1 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

11/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

11/7 – San Diego, CA – Soma

3/10 – Leeds, UK – 02 Academy

3/11 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy

3/12 – Manchester, UK – Academy

3/13 – Glasgow, UK – 02 Academy

3/15 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

3/16 – Bristol, UK – 02 Academy

3/17 – London, UK – 02 Kentish Town Forum

3/20 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

3/22 – Munich, GER – Tonhalle

3/23 – Berlin, GER – Huxleys

3/25 – Koln, GER – E Werk

3/27 – Hanover, GER – Capitol