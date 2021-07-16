Haim Shares New Song “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” from The Last Letter from Your Lover Soundtrack

Home News Kaido Strange July 16th, 2021 - 11:46 AM

HAIM has released a new single from the album soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix movie The Last Letter from Your Lover. The song is called “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache.”

The song is camp, perhaps suitable for the movie (the lyric video has clips from it.) The lyrics suggest a story about a young woman who has a hard time attracting a lover but in a typical HAIM fashion they’ve made it a little bit more upbeat and relaxed rather than something unsettling.

Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover will be released on July 23, 2021. It is based on the book by JoJo Moyes. The story centers on an ambitious journalist, Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) who discovers a pile of secret love letters from 1965 and decides to solve the mystery of this affair. Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan also star in the film.

HAIM guest appeared on Rostam’s music video, “From The Back Of A Cab,” they also made appearances at `,a href=”https://music.mxdwn.com/2021/03/31/news/glastonbury-festival-announces-live-stream-from-worthy-farm-featuring-damon-albarn-haim-jorja-smith-idles-michael-kiwanuka-wolf-alice-and-more/”>Glastonbury livestream, and the Grammys. They were featured in Taylor Swift’s evermore album. The band also stated that they have written over “100 songs” during quarantine but only recorded 5. HAIM expanded their previous album and released Women in Music, Part III in February of this year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna.