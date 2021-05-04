Rostam Shares New Video for “From The Back Of A Cab” Featuring Appearances by Charli XCX, HAIM, Seth Bogart and More

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 4th, 2021 - 6:57 PM

Producer and singer Rostam, previously of Vampire Weekend, shared the new video and single “From the Back of a Cab” from his upcoming album Changephobia this morning. The album is set for release on June 4 with Matsor Projects / Secretly Distribution.

The single features a 12/8 drum beat that’s popular in Persian and African music, bringing in the aspect of Rostam’s heritage that isn’t always apparent in his music releases. This album promises to differ from his previous discography because of its lack of classical references, instead leaning toward the jazzier side of indie-rock that the musician has found a talent for.

“From the Back of a Cab” has followed the releases of earlier singles “Changephobia,” “4Runner,” “These Kids We Knew,” and “Unfold You.” Find where “From the Back of a Cab” can be streamed from here.

The video is essentially a compilation of a wide assortment of people in the back of a cab car, giving us glimpses into just how different each and every story is. We’re able to guess where most of the people are going, or at least where they’re coming from. It highlights not only these different lives, but also how they relate to each other in the love that the cab riders show those riding with them, eventually all falling asleep on each other in the back seat.

The music video was co-directed by Rostam and Jason Lester and produced by Laura Burhenn for Our Secret Handshake. It features cameos form Charli XCX, HAIM, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechstshaid and Nick Robinson.

Rostam has been producing music as a solo artist since his departure from Vampire Weekend in 2016, having produced nine albums overall. These have included Haim’s 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III, Clairo’s 2019 album Immunity, as well as some collaborative work with Hamilton Leithauser, Maggie Rogers, Lykke Li and a number of others. Changephobia will be his second album under his own name.