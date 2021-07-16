Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels to Run Eyehategod’s Merch Booth at Upcoming NOLA Show

Home News Dylan Clark July 16th, 2021 - 8:37 PM

American adult film star Stormy Daniels will be running a merch booth for New Orleans-based sludge metal band eyehategod at their Sept. 11 release show for their album A History of Nomadic Behavior at Poor Boys in New Orleans, LA, according to The PRP. This show is one of a handful of headlining shows the band have announced for Sept., which will coincide with their previously announced upcoming tour with GWAR.

Daniels gained national notoriety in 2018 after an alleged 2006 affair with former US President Donald Trump surfaced to the public, as well as allegations that Trump’s lawyers made payments to Daniels in order to stop her from disclosing the affair.

As mentioned before, eyehategod are all set for a fall 2021 tour as the opening act for GWAR and Napalm Death, with Madball supporting in place of Napalm Death for certain dates. This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of GWAR’s album Scumdogs of the Universe, the band’s most popular album.

Eyehategod’s latest album A History of Nomadic Behavior was released in March. It features the singles “High Risk Trigger,” “Fake What’s Yours,” “Built Beneath the Lies” and “Circle Of Nerves.” The album came after a seven-year hiatus, they announced last year would be over when they returned to Century Media.

With the eyehategod’s new headlining dates announced, their Sept. touring schedule now looks like this:

09/10 – Poor Boys (feat. Goatwhore, Sick Thoughts & Shitload) – New Orleans, LA

09/11 – Poor Boys (feat. The Obsessed, Total Hell & Lowbrau) – New Orleans, LA

09/12 – Freetown Boomboomb Room (feat. Goatwhore & Capra) – Lafayette, LA *

09/13 – Alabama Music Box – Mobile, AL *

09/14 – The End – Nashville, TN *

09/15 – Barley’s – Knoxville, TN *

09/16 – The National (with Gwar & Madball) – Richmond, VA

09/17 – Newport Music Hall (with Gwar & Madball) – Columbus, OH

09/18 – Cafe 611 (feat. Suffocation & Madball) – Frederick, MD *

09/19 – Mr. Smalls (with Gwar & Madball) – Pittsburgh, PA

09/20 – V Club (new show) – Huntington, WV *

09/21 – Growlers (new show) – Memphis, TN *

* – newly announced dates

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat