Eyehategod Shares Wicked New Single “Circle Of Nerves”

Sara Thompson February 20th, 2021 - 12:30 AM

Yet another single in light of Eyehategod’s upcoming album A History of Nomadic Behavior has been released. The new track is entitled “Circle of Nerves,” and is the latest in a string of singles released by the band. The single is supposed to be the last track before the full album becomes available, which is set for March 12.

Noisy, screechy distortion starts off this rocky piece, which then evolves into a dramatic and garbled bassline and frontman Mike IX Williams yelling, “Annihilation!” The simple yet frantic bassline continues and is a prominent feature throughout the song, almost reminiscent of the quintessential and gripping riffs of The Phantom of The Opera’s theme, but quite obviously in an entirely different environment. The track encapsulates the band’s gritty feel with Williams’ not quite yelling lyrics.

Williams mentions about “Circle of Nerves” in a press release, “This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement. We can’t wait to play these songs live in filthy venues, where the real noise comes to life.”

The group is coming out of a 7 year hiatus from new releases with their new album, and the group has a licensing deal with Century Media Records. The first single released in anticipation of A History of Nomadic Behavior is the single “High Risk Trigger,” which combines bluesy guitar with the band’s iconic grunge sound. “Fake What’s Yours” was another of the four singles released in advance, which was paired with a music visualizer. Before their newest release came “Built Beneath the Lies.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat