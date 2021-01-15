eyehategod Releases Punishing New Song “Fake What’s Yours”

Home News Krista Marple January 15th, 2021 - 5:21 PM

New Orleans-based band Eyehategod had officially come out of their seven year hiatus after announcing their forthcoming album A History of Nomadic Behavior, which is set to be released on March 12 via Century Media Records. Shortly after the announcement, the band began releasing single that will be featured on the album. “Fake What’s Yours,” the second single, was released today alongside a visualizer for the song.

“‘Fake What’s Yours’ is the second single from our new album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, and it’s a pure uncut chunk of anti-authoritarian preach-speak set to a condescending guitar riff that could only be born from the dirty streets of New Orleans. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the full record, but for now, put on your gas masks, lock your doors, stay home and LISTEN,” said Mike IX Williams, lead vocalist of Eyehategod, according to a press release.

“Fake What’s Yours” is an aggressive, guitar riff-heavy track with loud, angry vocals. Over the course of the last few years, politic-based lyrics have been commonly among musicians and artists across all genres. Eyehategod have stated that they aren’t a “political band” but felt that recent events have affected them and decided to reflect those feelings into their music.

Although the band hasn’t released new music since 2014, their two new singles have been consistent with their music from previous years. Eyehategod have successfully kept the sound they’re known for while still managing to make their new music enticing.

Eyehategod released their first single off of A History of Nomadic Behavior, “High Risk Trigger,” back in December of last year. That release was the first of theirs in seven years, their self-titled studio album being their last. A History of Nomadic Behavior was officially announced in November of last year.

“We toured our asses off for three years and thats where A History of Nomadic Behavior comes from,” said Williams. “Death is a part of life, it’s a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat