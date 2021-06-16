GWAR Announces Fall 2021 Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour Dates with Napalm Death, eyehategod and Madball

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 3:00 PM

GWAR will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their most popular album, Scumdogs of the Universe, by playing the record in full on a tour this Fall. Aside from three September dates with Madball supporting, Napalm Death will be the main support act, plus eyehategod opening on all non-festival shows.

The three Madball/eyehategod support dates will be surrounding GWAR’s Riot Fest appearance in Chicago, IL on September 18, 2021. The first will be at The National in Richmond, VA on September 16, then Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH on September 17 and Mr. Smalls in Pittsburgh, PA on September 19.

Napalm Death will take over from Madball when the tour fully kicks into gear a little more than a month later at The NorVa in Norfolk, VA on October 28. Other notable locations include The Palladium in Worcester, MA, Irving Plaza in New York, NY, The Opera House in Toronto, ON, The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA, Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL, Warehouse Live in Houston, TX, The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, CA, The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA, The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, Showbox SODO in Seattle, WA, Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC and a closing night at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.

It’s set to be a busy tour with stops all across North America and very few nights off between the October 28 show in Norfolk, VA and the December 13, 2021 show in Washington, DC. The full schedule can be found below.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time through GWAR’s website. Their May 2021 EP The Disc With No Name has already sold out physically, but they have other merchandise options available at that location as well.

“We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load,” their bassist/vocalist Berserker Blóthar stated. “But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, covid positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew.”

Scumdogs of the Universe was the band’s second album, on which they transitioned from their punk roots to thrash metal, featuring their hit “Sick of You.” GWAR played it in full last year during a Scumdogs anniversary livestream, before announcing their decision to perform this full Scumdogs tour

GWAR Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour dates:

9/16/21 – Richmond, VA – The National $

9/17/21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

9/18/21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest @ Douglas Park #

9/19/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls $

10/28/21 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa x

10/29/21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium x

10/30/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall x

10/31/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza x

11/1/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage x

11/2/21 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom x

11/4/21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave x

11/5/21 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom x

11/6/21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue x

11/7/21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues x

11/8/21 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House x

11/10/21 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel x

11/11/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts x

11/12/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade x

11/13/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville #

11/15/21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live x

11/16/21 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

11/18/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater x

11/19/21 – Tuscon, AZ – The Rialto x

11/20/21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues x

11/21/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater x

11/22/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom x

11/23/21 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater x

11/24/21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory x

11/26/21 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse x

11/27/21 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory x

11/28/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom x

11/30/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO x

12/1/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom x

12/3/21 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall x

12/4/21 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Bar x

12/6/21 – Billings, MT – Pub Station x

12/7/21 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater x

12/8/21 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater x

12/9/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue x

12/10/21 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre x

12/11/21 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s x

12/13/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club x

$ – with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x – with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# – Festival

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna