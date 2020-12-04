Eyehategod Releases First New Song in Six Years “High Risk Trigger”

Home News Aaron Grech December 4th, 2020 - 4:16 PM

New Orleans metal outfit Eyehategod have released their first new song in six years called “High Risk Trigger,” which will be on their upcoming studio album A History Of Nomadic Behavior. This album has also been given an official release date, which is currently set for March 12, 2021.

“High Risk Trigger” is filled with gritty blues inspired by guitar riffs, that have a distinct sludge metal sound, which the band is well known for. These slowed down metal instrumentals keep the song’s energy alive alongside Mike IX Williams aggressive vocals that discuss some of the tensions going on in the country.

“During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies,” Williams explained in a press release.

Eyehategod revealed that they had re-signed to Century Media last month, which was accompanied by an announcement for the upcoming A History Of Nomadic Behavior. The label previously released the band’s 2000 studio album Confederacy of Ruined Lives. Their latest studio album was their self-titled project, which was released via Housecore, a record label owned by fellow New Orleans metal artist Phil Anselmo, Anselmo is best known for his former role in Pantera.

Williams has been busy this year, collaborating with Ho9909, Dead End America’s Nick Oliveri and Steve “Thee Slayer Hippy” Hanford, a former member of Poison Idea. He also jammed on the “99 Bottles of Beer” charity cover, which also featured Anselmo, Brendon Small of Dethklok and Gary Holt of Slayer.

Eyehategod was forced to cancel a show in Mexico last year, following the stabbing of their drummer Aaron Hill, who ultimately escaped serious injury.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat