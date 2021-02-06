Eyehategod Stays Gritty in New Single “Built Beneath the Lies”

Home News Sara Thompson February 6th, 2021 - 12:00 AM

A new single by grungy outfit Eyehategod has been released as a precursor to their upcoming album A History of Nomadic Behavior, which is set to drop on March 12. The album comes after a three year touring period of the band, and the freshly released single is entitled “Built Beneath the Lies.”

Frontman Mike IX Williams mentions about the new single in a press release, “’Built Beneath the Lies’ is another acidic Eyehategod song playing in the background while the back alleys burn with nervous alcoholic tension and people all over cancel their summer plans to stare at the wall…”

A gainy guitar provides a thick sound to the single, and William’s vocals are just as intense, not quite screaming but angry and accusatory. The song includes vibey guitar with a stop and go feel at various points in the song as well, which provides a welcome interlude. The single is released along with a visualizer video of a skeleton and various animations therein.

The band came out of a six year gap in release of new material with their 2020 song “High Rush Trigger,” which was followed by the aggressive single “Fake What’s Yours” early this year.