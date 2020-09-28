Maryland Deathfest Gives Update on 2021 Festival and Indicates Festival Could Be Moved to 2022

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 10:13 PM

The Maryland Deathfest was originally set to take place from May 21 to May 24 in Baltimore Maryland, however COVID-19 pushed the event back until next May. Festival organizers have now released an update regarding the festival, stating that they are thinking about moving the event until 2022 as one of three different options. The 2021 event is currently scheduled for May 27 until May 30.

Organizers have stated that they will announce a potential move by November or December at the latest, which will allow they can adequately prepare for the event’s logistics, with ample time. Event organizers have also stressed the would need strong ticket sales and stated that they are “well past the point of being able to issue refunds, but tickets would be transferable to others (we can assist with that), or we can provide a credit to any future event of ours with no expiration date.” Tickets for the upcoming event can be purchased here.

They described several different scenarios for next year. In the first scenario the festival will continue as planned. If social distancing regulations are slightly eased they plan on utilizing an outdoor stage. If the COVID-19 situation continues to be a major issue, the event will not take place and will be rescheduled for next year.

The artists scheduled for next year include Acid Witch, Antichrist, At War, Bloodbath, Death Strike, Demilich, Dismember, Exhorder, Fistula, Flesh Parade, Grave Desecrator, Graveyard, Haemorrhage, Holy Cost, Impaled, Imprecation, Impure, Limbsplitter, Malignant Altar, Massacre, Monstrosity, Negative Approach, Nifelheim, Sacramentum, Sacrilegia, Skeletal Remains, Vio-lence and Zombie Assault.

The Maryland Deathfest has taken place every year since 2003 and has featured numerous acts such as Testament, Venom, Mayhem, Morbid Angel, Autopsy, and Dopethrone, Last year’s lineup featured the likes of Full of Hell, Cro-Mags, Scour, Borknagar, Primitive Man and Voivod.