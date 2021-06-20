Carcass Announces New Album Torn Arteries for September 2021 Release

Home News Kaido Strange June 20th, 2021 - 1:22 PM

British metal band Carcass has announced a new album, Torn Arteries which will be released on September 17, 2021. This will be the band’s 7th studio album and will be released by Nuclear Blast Records. The band has also released a single from the upcoming album, entitled “Kelly’s Beat Emporium” and is now available to stream online.

The album’s title is a reference to drummer Ken Owen’s old demo tapes from the 80’s – a homage to the years Carcass has been together (since 1986). The album artwork is made by Zbigniew Bielak who did time-lapse videos and pictures of food in various stages of its life; in this instance, vegetables in the shape of a human heart. Bielak was inspired by Japanese Kusozu – a type of art that focuses on the ‘nine-stages of decaying corpse.’

[On the album artwork] “It’s very clean, white. Which we’ve never done before. It doesn’t look evil, or typically death metal, but I like how clean it is. Almost like a coffee table book,” explained vocalist and bassist Jeff Walker.

Walker went on to talk about the album’s work, “I think as our 7th album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically. You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

The album was recorded between studios in Sweden and England for a year’s length.

Last year, some band members were on Two Minutes to Late Night.

Torn Arteries tracklisting:

Torn Arteries Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1) Eleanor Rigor Mortis Under The Scalpel Blade The Devil Rides Out Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited Kelly’s Meat Emporium In God We Trust Wake Up And Smell The Carcass / Caveat Emptor The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.