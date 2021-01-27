Maryland Deathfest Postponed Again to 2022

Home News Aaron Grech January 27th, 2021 - 5:28 PM

The Maryland Deathfest has been postponed again to 2022 according to a recent statement from festival organizers, as they expressed doubt over being able to schedule artists within a mere four months. Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 event will have their tickets rolled over automatically, but organizers will be allowing other roll over options for those who cannot make the 2022 dates. Organizers will also be opening up refunds for a limited period of time in the near future, with April listed as the probable date.

According to organizers, a vast majority of the band’s scheduled for this year will be able to play next year, with some notable exceptions. Grave Desecrator, Panzerfaust and Blaze of Perdition will definitely not be on the lineup and will have replacements. Phlebotomized and Napalm Raid have not replied to organizers, so their status is up in the air. Blood Bath, Negative Approach, Vio-lence and Coffins will be given more time to respond.

Other bands who were set to play in 2021 included Acid Witch, Antichrist, At War, Death Strike, Demilich, Dismember, Exhorder, Fistula, Flesh Parade, Graveyard, Haemorrhage, Holy Cost, Impaled, Imprecation, Impure, Limbsplitter, Malignant Altar, Massacre, Monstrosity, Negative Approach, Nifelheim, Sacramentum, Sacrilegia, Skeletal Remains and Zombie Assault. This list was revealed during a September update from organizers.

“At this point, we don’t think it’s necessary to go into great detail about why we had to reschedule the festival again,” organizers wrote in a Facebook statement. “We’ve been updating you about this possibility for months, so we assume that most of you were expecting this news to be dropped. There is simply no chance that the festival can be staged in its proper form with the majority of the bands (or fans, for that matter) being able to even show up in a short 4 months. It is pretty clear that most, if not all of 2021, is needed for the world to sort itself out to the point that we can enjoy live events again.”