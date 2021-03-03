Obituary Announces Live Stream Series Including Performance of The End Complete in Full

Home News Krista Marple March 3rd, 2021 - 7:55 PM

Death metal group Obituary have announced their upcoming live stream event series that is set to take place on March 27 and April 3 at 5 p.m. The first date of the two part series will feature Obituary performing some of their favorite tracks while the second date will consist of the band performing The End Complete in its entirety.

Obituary commented on the upcoming live event in a press release stating, “For the past 7 weeks we have locked ourselves inside the studio to prepare for these next studio livestream sessions. Re-learning the now 29 year old The End Complete album and rehearsing many of the bands favorites. We are proud to announce that we are ready to bring our fans the goods and have picked a killer selection of classic songs, rare tracks and The End Complete album performed in its entirety. We have been busting our assed preparing and now WE are ready. Question is…Are YOU? Here we go!!!!!”

Tickets will be available to purchase starting this Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m. The tickets for the live stream event can be purchased individually, in bundles or with t-shirts.

Obituary held a three part series live stream event back in October of last year. Their first two live events took place on October 17 and then again on October 24 and both took place at the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, Florida. The third part of the stream series came on November 7, which was streamed from Obituary’s recording studio in Gibsonton, Florida. During the late fall live stream events, the band played some of their rare tracks along with their 1989 debut album Slowly We Rot and their 1990 album Cause of Death.

The metal band was originally set to go on a North American tour with Black Label Society and Lord Dying in October of 2019. Just a few minutes after the announcement, the tour was then canceled. Two months later, it was announced the tour was rescheduled for early 2020.

The confusion stemmed from the theory that a situation between Black Label Society and their record label arose causing the tour to be canceled and then eventually rescheduled. The tour was then set to start on February 26 in Tuscon, Arizona. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the tour was unable to continue for the last 12 scheduled dates.