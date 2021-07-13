St. Vincent Announces Down And Out Downtown Live Streamed Concert Presented By Moment House

Home News Caroline Fisher July 13th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Grammy Award-winning indie-rock artist St. Vincent has announced a new live-streamed concert, Down And Out Downtown, presented exclusively by Moment House. The concert will see the live debut of several tracks from the performer’s latest LP, Daddy’s Home (2021), as well as other material from her expansive catalog. St. Vincent will be joined by her Down And Out Downtown band members Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Jason Falkner, Rachel Eckroth and Mark Guiliana, as well as backup vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

The live-streamed concert will take place on August 4 at 6 p.m. PDT (for viewers in North and South America) and is directed by Bill Benz, who has also directed the artist’s collaborative film with Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Moment House.

Earlier this week, St. Vincent received writing credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour track, “Deju Vu,” alongside Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift. “Deja Vu” was admittedly inspired by Swift’s own song about a destructive summer fling; “Cruel Summer,” which was co-written by Antonoff and St. Vincent, appearing on Swift’s 2019 LP, Lover.

In May, the artist revealed the trailer for her collaborative film with Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn. About the film, St. Vincent stated, “It was supposed to be a music documentary. Concert footage, interviews… I wanted people to know who I really am. One of the reasons why I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is because I would finally be in control of the narrative.” She went on to say, “Why was the movie never completed? All I can say is that somewhere along the way things went terribly wrong.” The Nowhere Inn will be available in theaters and on-demand in September and can be preordered now.

Later that month, she revealed a slew of 2021 tour dates in support of Daddy’s Home, kicking off in September in the Northeast with nights Maine and Vermont. She will be joined by Spoon and Mereba on select dates.

The tour also includes a stop at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Angel Olsen, Big Thief and more. She’ll also perform at All Things Go Music Festival’s biggest event yet in October, following their relocation from Washington, DC to Maryland, where HAIM, Soccer Mommy and Charli XCX will also take the stage.

This year, St. Vincent has also covered Metallica’s “Sad But True” for the band’s Metallica Blacklist covers album, appeared in the Dave Grohl–directed documentary What Drives Us and released several music videos for Daddy’s Home tracks, including “The Melting Of The Sun,” “Down” and “Pay Your Way In Pain.”

