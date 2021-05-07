The Perfect Man Struggles To Find Friends In Boys Noize New Music Video For “All I Want”

Home News Caroline Fisher May 7th, 2021 - 7:26 PM

German electronic music producer Alex Ridha, also known as Boys Noize, has released a new music video for his single “All I Want.” The video was directed by Dan Streit and produced by Grin Machine. “All I Want” features vocals by Scissor Sisters frontman, Jake Shears.

The artist reveals, “When I thought about a video for this song, the idea about reversing the lyrics ‘all I want is you’ was the first thought.” He goes on to explain, “People obsess so much about their body, their look, their social profiles, their “likes”, and it becomes more important than everything else.”

Watch the music video for “All I Want” here:

The satirical video depicts a “perfect,” yet self-absorbed man’s journey to “have it all.” After scouring the beach for companionship, he’s eventually left alone to realize that his good looks aren’t going to score him any friends.

The minimal club tune is catchy and consistent, repeating simple lyrics like “All I want is you” and “Give it to me.” Shears’ mellow vocals mesh well with the percussive music, creating something groovy and danceable.

Just weeks before kicking off his Spring 2020 + | – Tour, Ridha released a seductive single featuring Rico Nasty, titled “Girl Crush.” The artist took on Friendship Music Cruise later that year, which also featured artists like Claptone, Dixon and Danny Daze.

In May of 2019, he performed at the not-for-profit 37d03d Festival, among other acts like Mike Lewis, Greg Fox, Aaron Dessner and more. The DJ teamed up with Francis and The Lights in September of 2019 to release a disco-inspired track called “Why Not?”

The producer is a part of a project with his fellow DJ Skrillex, called Dog Blood. The two collaborated in 2019 to release an EP called Turn Off The Lights. As Dog Blood, the duo performed at Electric Zoo in 2019.