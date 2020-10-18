Zhu Facing $3.45 Million Lawsuit After Alleged Contract Breach With David Dann

Dann alleges that Zhu attempted to renegotiate his Producer Agreement, hoping to reduce the period of Dann’s commissions from ‘in perpetuity’ to 15 years. Dann refused, and, around December 2019, Zhu ‘decided to part ways’ with Dann, allegedly refusing to pay further commission. Dann claims this is a breach of oral and written contracts.
In the objection, Zhu and his legal team argue that the facts put forth in Dann’s complaint are ‘insufficient’ to back up the claims, citing a lack of specificity and that the Producer Agreement was, in fact, an undated ‘Deal Memo’ that lacked any mention of post-term commission.”
