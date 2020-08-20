CamelPhat and Foals Singer Yannis Philippakis Inspire Exploration in New Video for “Hypercolour”

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 20th, 2020 - 10:10 PM

House duo CamelPhat and Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis released a new video for their recent collaboration, “Hypercolour.” The song, which was released as a single in late June, marks the first time Philippakis has released music under his own name, Yannis.

This is the second time CamelPhat have featured an indie vocalist, the first being Jake Bugg on “Be Someone” from 2019. Yannis’ vocals add a slightly-accented flavor to the progressive production. The song mostly revolves around the two-part hook, the drawn-out “How I Feel When I Go Again” and quicker follow-up, “Endless open wide road running through the sky / Hypercolour blue and the summer in your mind.”

The music video was directed by Max Vatblé with the help of a full production crew and some post-production effects. It stars a young man who barely reacts as girls and friends try to get him to pay attention to them. In many of the shots, he’s shown sleeping or otherwise looking about to nod off. After the long build-up in the middle of the track, the video pantomimes entering the man’s mind, depicted through a brightly-colored tunnel network leading to a beating heart. As the beat snaps back in, there’s a party sequence and the man briefly smiles a couple of times.

CamelPhat commented on the collaboration, saying “We’ve been longtime fans of Foals after seeing them live a number of times over the years, and they have always been on our list to collaborate with. Thankfully, the feeling was mutual.”

The two producers have released two other singles this year, “For a Feeling (feat. RHODES),” and “Freak,” along with a few remixes for all three. Like many artists, CamelPhat and Foals both had to cancel their tour dates for 2020, but Foals rescheduled their tour dates and CamelPhat recently announced a longer 2021 tour. According to a press release, they will be the first house act to play the SSE Arena Wembley on April 17, 2021.

Foals’ last album was Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2, from October 2019. Two of the singles released from it got music videos this year, “Wash Off,” and “Neptunes.” The album showed Foals taking their music in a more anthemic & melodic direction than their previous releases, and racked up a Mercury Prize nomination.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

