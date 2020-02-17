Boys Noize Release Rhythmic New Single “Girl Crush” Featuring Rico Nasty

Home News Luke Hanson February 17th, 2020 - 8:10 PM

German DJ Boys Noize has released a new single, “Girl Crush.” The track is a collaboration with and features American rapper Rico Nasty. It’s one of two new tracks Boys Noize dropped on February 14.

Boys Noize, the DJ handle for Alexander Ridha, is a producer and DJ who has been active since 2004. He’s achieved myriad accolades, including making Rolling Stone’s “Top 10 DJ’s Who Rule The World” list and being named “Best Electronic Act” by Beatport three years in a row. He’s perhaps best known for producing Frank Ocean’s 2019 hit “DHL.” He begins a spring tour on February 28 in France that includes shows in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Norway and the Czech Republic. He’ll make a brief stop in Miami on March 20 to play the Ultra Music Festival.

“Girl Crush” features a driving bass with a heavy, pulsing electro-house beat on top. Rico Nasty’s vocals are more trance-like chanting than rapping. After an opening, repeating “Oooh, aaah” that’s equal parts suggestive and seductive and pops back up throughout the track, Nasty intones a singular mantra about having a crush on another woman, and not caring about anything outside of that. It sounds like a track that will become a staple of all post-2am club sets this year. As described by Stereogum, it’s the type of song one could imagine “going off late at night in a room where everybody is on cocaine.”

The 22-year-old Nasty, real name Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, has been professionally active since 2014. The Maryland-born rapper has been signed to Atlantic Records since June 2018 on the strength of her sixth mixtape, Nasty. She’ll be performing at Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival in April and Rolling Loud Miami in May.

“Girl Crush” wasn’t the only Boys Noize single to drop on February 14. He also released “Buchla 100,” a more straightforward electro-house instrumental track.