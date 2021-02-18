Kaytranada Releases New Single “Caution” for Tik Tok Black History Month Initiative

Home News Anna Scott February 18th, 2021 - 4:13 PM

Haitian-Canadian DJ Kaytranada has released a new single “Caution,” which first was debuted yesterday, February 17, as a part of TikTok’s Black History Month initiative. This is one of Kaytranada’s first releases since Grammy-nominated record Bubba from 2019.

“Caution” is a relatively short single from the DJ but features a notably groovy baseline with notes of funk, disco and house. The track, which features a looping instrumental, is classic Kaytranada sound with immaculate, chilled rhythms ­seen from Bubba.

Listen to “Caution” here:

Prior to “Caution,” Kaytranada released groovy single “Look Easy” last July, with the singer Lucky Daye. The electronic artist also plans to tour this summer with French DJ STWO after rescheduling a tour from last summer due to COVID-19.

Kaytranada’s second studio album Bubba from December 2019 was a hit among electronic and house fans. The artists collaborated with legends such as Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Estelle and many more. Bubba peaked at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart following its release. Bubba was the sophomore record from Kaytranada following 99.9%. Fans of Kaytranada will be enthused to hear “Caution,” which sees the DJ doing what he does best – creating groovy, dance-worthy tracks.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister