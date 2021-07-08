Tyler, The Creator Shares Stylish Self-Directed New Video for “Lemonhead”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 8th, 2021 - 5:10 PM

American rapper, singer and songwriter Tyler Gregory Okonma, known by his stage name Tyler, the Creator, has released a new video for his single “Lemonhead” off his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, according to Pitchfork. The video is self-directed and can be viewed below.

The music video opens with Tyler giving what appears to be a brief tuba lesson. The entertaining visuals follow the artist as he shows off a series of older “lemon” vehicles including speedboats, cars and bicycles while rapping about wealth in a sunny field surrounded by mountainous hills. The video is short,

Call Me If You Get Lost was released Friday, June 25 with Columbia Records. The record is his seventh studio album and followed his 2019 LP Igor. Tyler produced both Igor and his 2017 album Flower Boy himself, though Call Me If You Get Lost was produced by DJ and producer DJ Drama. Tyler, the Creator performed a livestreamed concert at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg last month where he performed the new album.

This video release follows last week’s new video for his single “Corso,” in addition to videos for “Lumberjack,” “Wusyaname” and “Juggernaut,” all off the recent album. The rapper is set to headline the 2021 Day N Vegas festival in November of this year, alongside artists such as Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Photo credit Mauricio Alvarado