Tyler, The Creator Drops Explicit Lyrics at a Kid’s Birthday Party in New Video for “CORSO”

Tyler, The Creator shared a new music video for “CORSO,” which is one of the cuts from his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The album came out last Friday, June 25.

The video starts with a skit about two kids (one of which is played by Tyler’s nephew) trying to figure out what to do when one of their bikes gets a flat tire. It transitions into a scene at a kid’s birthday party, where the kid’s dad asks Tyler to do a song at the party in order to make the kid “the coolest kid in the school.”

Lyrically, the song revolves around standard rap brags about buying boats, driving two Rolls Royces and having multiple cribs, but takes an amusing turn as he starts talking about being single in a big mansion, failing to steal someone’s girl, crying on a jet and spending “millions just to fill voids up.” The beat contrasts emotional piano with a jamming synth bass, plus some shoutouts and additional production hype from DJ Drama.

It’s the fourth music video he’s shared from the album, following the lead single “LUMBERJACK” and two that came out after the record’s release, “WUSYANAME” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign and “JUGGERNAUT” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams. Tyler directed the “WUSYANAME” music video himself, but the other three were all directed by Wolf Haley.

Call Me If You Get Lost is his seventh studio album in total, following up his critically acclaimed 2019 LP Igor. While Tyler had produced both Igor and 2017’s Flower Boy himself, Call Me If You Get Lost was produced by legendary DJ/producer DJ Drama, whose mixtapes became so popular and featured enough rappers that rose to fame around the time they came out, that they spurred an infamous NYPD raid that made the still-blooming mixtape business a lot more difficult. In spite of that unintended side effect, DJ Drama’s mixtapes and albums, including Gangsta Grillz series, all had a huge impact on hip hop culture. Tyler had previously stated back in 2011 that he’d love to get a Gangsta Grillz tape, and now the dream has come true in its own way, if not in name.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado