Tyler, The Creator Shares New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Style Song “LUMBERJACK”

Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 12:38 PM

Tyler, The Creator released a new rap song called “LUMBERJACK,” which was produced by DJ Drama. It’s his first new song since he began sharing teasers for something called “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

On “LUMBERJACK,” Tyler, The Creator brings back his old hip hop style over a hardcore beat with distorted keys and cymbal-heavy drums. “Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out/Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn’t pull out,” he sings for the hook. The verses are about a luxury trip to a ski resort town called Brian Head, Utah.

An edited version of the track was released with a music video that begins with a spoken explanation of the plan for the Brian Head trip. The rapping starts at the part that’s 50 seconds into the full-length version and cuts off early with the same “Call me if you get lost” jingle that was used in the “SIDE STREET” teaser.

The video shows Tyler lounging in the set of an oversized room with a giant bed and circular windows looking out at a fictionalized version of a ski resort town. He puts some nice clothes on, gets his nails done, then fights the elements outside as it begins snowing heavily.

Fans speculate that the “Call Me If You Get Lost” jingle and imagery indicate that this song will be part of a new album with that name. His previous record was 2019’s IGOR, which was a very psychedelic, soulful concept album about a bad breakup, featuring relatively few rap verses given his reputation as a rapper.

While Tyler had produced both of his last two albums himself, this track was produced by DJ Drama, the legendary producer/DJ whose mixtapes became so popular that they led to an infamous NYPD raid that unfortunately permanently changed the mixtape business. That said, DJ Drama’s mixtapes, including his Gangsta Grillz series, featured some of the most influential rappers alive earlier in their careers and had a huge impact on rap culture, beyond the mixtape scandal.

The album he released before that, 2017’s Flower Boy, had also been a highly soul-inspired record, but mixed with more rap. Tyler has never been afraid to do his own thing with his solo music, ever since he rose to fame as the director of the Los Angeles rap group Odd Future, or OFWGKTA.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado