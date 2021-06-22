Tyler, the Creator Previous New Music in Self-Directed Video for “Wusyaname”

Home News Krista Marple June 22nd, 2021 - 5:48 PM

Tyler, the Creator has shared another new track titled “Wusyaname” with a music video alongside of it. The track comes just a few days before his highly anticipated album Call Me If You Get Lost, which will be released via Columbia Records this coming Friday.

“Wusyaname” starts off with Tyler, the Creator speaking about the lengths he is going to find brioche bread before the song transitions into bars. The music video for the track features Tyler, the Creator driving through beautiful scenic routes before he makes a pit stop, where a woman caught his eye. The “Wusyaname” visualizer features the same woman that was in his music video for “Side Street.”

Tyler, the Creator just announced last week that he would be releasing Call Me If You Get Lost on June 25. The album will be the first since his 2019 album IGOR, which was ranked as high-fidelity and was largely praised by fans and critics. IGOR was the rappers sixth full-length album and was awarded a Grammy for it’s refined sound.

For months leading up to the announcement, Tyler the Creator had teased the possibility of a new album by creating a website named CallMeIfYouGetLost.com. Along with that, a photo of a billboard that reads “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a phone number listed below it was shared on the Odd Future Twitter page.

Day N Vegas recently announced their 2021 lineup, which features Tyler, the Creator as one of the headliners. The rapper was listed alongside Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. Day N Vegas is currently scheduled to take place November 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets for the festival are already on sale and start at Tier 4, which are $490 for a 3-day General Admission ticket.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado