Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Call Me If You Get Lost For June 2021 Release

Shortly after fans figuring out that Tyler, the Creator could potentially be releasing a new album, they were right. The rapper has officially announced that his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, is set to be released next Friday, June 25 via Columbia Records. It will serve as the follow p to his high fidelity ranked 2019 album IGOR.

The rapper also released his latest song LUMBERJACK along with its accompanying music video. LUMBERJACK keeps the music and rapping style that he is known for, similar to his early tracks “Yonkers,” “Domo23,” “Who Dat Boy,” “Okra” and “Potato Salad.” The visual is just over a minute long and is directed by Wolf Haley. It sees the rapper dressed as himself and someone that has a nice jawline.

Tyler teased fans last week on billboards across the world that referenced the album title and led fans to a mysterious hotline. Shortly after, he then teased fans with a teaser video called “SIDE STREET,” which could potentially be another track on the album. The line will stay active and give fans the opportunity to tune in for new messages in the coming days. Fans can preorder the album with box sets that include exclusive merchandise and the album on their website.

The Grammy-award winner will also be heading out on a festival run later this year including sets at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and the most recently announced Day N Vegas festival, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado