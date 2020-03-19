Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer Believes He’s Contracted Coronavirus COVID-19

Home News Ashwin Chary March 19th, 2020 - 9:08 PM

American guitarist, Gary Holt, who is known for his great contributions to Exodus and Slayer, is suspecting he has contracted the coronavirus, as he has been facing symptoms of COVID-19. On an Instagram post, released by Holt, he mentioned he is mildly sick, after waking up, soaked, in sweat two nights ago.

“Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night,” Holt said. “Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom free for seven days.”

Holt first joined Exodus in 1981, as he replacement for Tim Agnello. While is he still playing in Exodus, Holt joined Slayer in 2013 as a touring musician, and was active in the band until 2019.

Exodus is set to play at the Full Terror Assault festival on Sept. 9-12, 2020, in Cave-in-Rock, IL, alongside M.O.D, General Surgery, Shock Narcotic and many more. This year mark the sixth edition of the massive outdoor festival.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado