Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Reveals He’s Battling Cancer

Leanne Rubinstein April 13th, 2021 - 5:26 PM

Tom Hunting of Exodus released the news of his cancer diagnosis in a statement on the band’s Facebook page this morning, according to theprp.com. The 56-year-old musician described the cancer to be squamous cell carcinoma in the form of a gastric stomach tumor and explained that he has begun treatment for it.

In the post, Hunting wrote:

“Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It’s a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I’ve learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it’s a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it’s empowering, and you’re 1 step closer to killing it!

Ok, you’ve heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically! I’m gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I’ve had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I’m ready for the fight!

We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I’m stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!”

The statement was prefaced by an endearing note from the other members of the band. They wrote, “With our never ending support for our bandmate, friend and brother. We Love You.”