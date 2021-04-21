Exodus Guitarist Gary Holt Starts GoFundMe for Drummer Tom Hunting’s Medical Expenses From Cancer Fight

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 21st, 2021 - 2:43 PM

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed earlier this month that he has been battling cancer. The band’s guitarist Gary Holt launched a GoFundMe to help pay for the legendary drummer’s medical expenses.

The type of cancer that Hunting is fighting is called squamous cell carcinoma, and involves a gastric tumor in his stomach. Hunting revealed the news that he had begun treatments for the disease last week, adding “I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I’ve learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it’s a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it’s empowering, and you’re 1 step closer to killing it!”

Holt announced the GoFundMe on Instagram and commented, “Some shill merch and memorabilia ( yours truly) while Tom, with a lifetime of experience working with his hands, is a builder. He does construction work on the side. He can’t now and so let’s help keep him above water during this fight! I dropped a grand to get started (well, someone named Chris was first! Thanks Chris for giving before it was even posted! You rule!👊🏻) If you can help out, as well as share the link, that would be greatly appreciated! Much love from Tom and the Exodus camp🤘🏻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Holt (@garyholt_official)

Thanks to Holt and fans of the band, the original goal of $20,000 has already been easily met, but medical expenses are known to get really expensive and Hunting is sure to be deeply grateful for all the help that he can get. Holt rephrased the words from is Instagram post a little bit differently on the GoFundMe page, pointing out that Hunting has been a talented drummer for many decades and just wants to be able to get back behind the kit. Holt believes that relieving Hunting’s stress over paying medical bills will greatly help make that possible. Not only has he been an essential part of Exodus, Hunting has been a hard worker all his life and deserves to get through chemo safely.

Hunting played drums for Exodus on-and-off since they formed in 1979 in San Francisco. He’s the only founding member who still plays with the band. Out of the other current members, Holt is basically an original member because he’s been with the band the entire time since 1982 and played on all of their albums. Vocalist Steve Souza has also been around on-and-off since 1986. The other two members are relatively newer although it’s been around 20 years with the group for each by now. Bassist Jack Gibson joined in 1997 and guitarist Lee Altus joined in 2005.

This summer, Exodus are planning to release their first new album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, via Nuclear Blast. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Blood In Blood Out.