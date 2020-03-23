Chuck Billy of Testament Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll in ICU

Chuck Billy, lead vocalist for Berkley based thrash metal band Testament, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Furthermore, Billy’s wife, as well as several of the band’s crew members have also tested positive. Billy and the band crew members decided to get tested after not feeling well following a joint European tour with Exodus and Death Angel.
In a statement posted on the band’s Facebook page, the band expressed they have been, and will continue to do everything they can to remain isolated and follow the recommended guidelines to battle the coronavirus. They also sent their best wishes to their fans, as well as others who are currently being personally affected by the virus. You can read the full statement released by the band below:
Aside from Billy, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has been showing symptoms correlated with coronavirus, and believes he also may have contracted the disease while in Europe. The guitarist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter, as well as offer words of encouragement to his fans. Holt also noted that Death Angel drummer Will Carroll has been in the ICU dealing with symptoms of the virus, and while Holt is not dealing with anything that severe, he stresses the importance of social distancing and protecting oneself, and others, from the virus.
So I’ve been locked away with @lisaholt777 , suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer! Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night. Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!
So @lisaholt777 and I got tested today, seven to ten days wait for results. Sucks! And the probe, I swear they require a bit of your brain, they shoved that thing WAY up there and it sucked! Very unpleasant but very happy we’ve been tested. And the dude was very impressed with our masks! Left over from the Camp fire, due to the massive smoke.
I remained quiet on this earlier, not wanting to say anything until I was certain it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll, @bleedingpriest , is in need of some massive positive vibes. Me, I appreciate all the warm wishes I’ve gotten, but I’m sick, nothing more, Will is in the ICU. WAY worse that anything I’m dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. Here we are recreating the Scorpions pyramid with @bonsloth Get well Will👊🏻❤️👊🏻
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat