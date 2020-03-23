Chuck Billy of Testament Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll in ICU

Home News Drew Feinerman March 23rd, 2020 - 1:21 PM

Chuck Billy, lead vocalist for Berkley based thrash metal band Testament, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Furthermore, Billy’s wife, as well as several of the band’s crew members have also tested positive. Billy and the band crew members decided to get tested after not feeling well following a joint European tour with Exodus and Death Angel.

In a statement posted on the band’s Facebook page, the band expressed they have been, and will continue to do everything they can to remain isolated and follow the recommended guidelines to battle the coronavirus. They also sent their best wishes to their fans, as well as others who are currently being personally affected by the virus. You can read the full statement released by the band below:

Aside from Billy, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has been showing symptoms correlated with coronavirus, and believes he also may have contracted the disease while in Europe. The guitarist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter, as well as offer words of encouragement to his fans. Holt also noted that Death Angel drummer Will Carroll has been in the ICU dealing with symptoms of the virus, and while Holt is not dealing with anything that severe, he stresses the importance of social distancing and protecting oneself, and others, from the virus.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat