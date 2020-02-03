The Black Dahlia Murder Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates with Municipal Waste and Testament

Home News Drew Feinerman February 3rd, 2020 - 12:58 PM

Michigan-based metal band The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their upcoming spring 2020 North American tour. The band will be joined by Bay Area metal icons Testament, as well as Municipal Waste and Meshiaak. The tour will take place from April to May later this year.

The Black Dahlia Murder will be touring to support their upcoming new album that will be released later this month. This has been the longest span of time the band has not released since new music since the release of their first album Unhallowed in 2003. That span will soon come to an end, and the band will embark on tour to play their new music.

“It is a massive honor and pleasure to be considered a worthy peer to the mighty Testament,” vocalist Trevor Strnad stated. “Being a fan of theirs since childhood, I have to stop and pinch myself to see if it’s a dream or not. Luckily, I’m still awake! To say that we in The Black Dahlia Murder are excited for this undertaking would be a massive understatement. Not to mention the added pleasure of combining forces with the non-stop energy of Municipal Waste. Too fucking sick! These three entities together will be leveling venues across North America and leaving no head un-banged! This is it! The stars have aligned! Prepare to fucking thrash!”

In addition to The Black Dahlia Murder, Testament will also be releasing a new album, Titans of Creation, that is set to release this April as well. The band released “Night of the Witch” as a single from the album. Titans of Creation will be the band’s thirteenth album since their formation in 1982.

Virginia based Municipal Waste’s most recent work, The Last Rager EP, was released in 2019; the band’s most recent album, Slime and Punishment, was released back in 2007. The band is set to take the stage at Punk Rock Bowling this year in Las Vegas.

Check out the tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

Tour dates:

4/20 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

4/21 – El Rey – Albuquerque, NM

4/23 – House Of Blues – Houston, TX

4/24 – House Of Blues – Dallas, TX

4/25 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

4/26 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

4/28 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

4/29 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/30 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

5/05 – The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD

5/06 – Theatre Of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

5/07 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

5/08 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

5/09 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA

5/10 – M’Telus – Montreal, QC

5/11 – Phoenix Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

5/13 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

5/14 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

5/16 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

5/17 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

5/19 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

5/20 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

5/22 – Roseland Theater – Portland, CA

5/23 – Vogue Theater – Vancouver, BC * no Municipal Waste

5/24 – Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA * no Municipal Waste

5/26 – Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

5/27 – House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

5/28 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA