The Mighty Mighty BossToneS Announces New Album When God Was Great for May 2021 Release and Shares new Song “I Don’t Believe in Anything”

Pioneering ska punk outfit The Mighty Mighty BossToneS has announced a new studio album called When God Was Great, which will be released on May 7 via Hellcat Records. The group have also debuted a new single from the project called “I Don’t Believe In Anything.”

“I Don’t Believe In Anything,” holds the ska punk nostalgia of the 1990s, with punk electric guitars and ska drums and horns, that give the song an uplifting feel. The track’s angst ridden-lyrics contrast heavily with this upbeat tone, however the song’s pop punk infused chorus blends these features together with its anthemic qualities.

This upcoming album follows their massive single “The Final Parade,” which held contributions from Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Aimee Interrupter & The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore of Fishbone, Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers, Jay Navarro of Suicide Machines, Roger Lima of Less Than Jake, Christian Jaccobs of The Aquabats and Roddy Radiation of The Specials.

When God Was Great was co-produced by longtime collaborator Ted Hutt and Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong at Ship-Rec Studios and Kingsize Soundlabs. Their most recent studio album, While We’re At It, came out in 2018 and was known for its charged political lyrics.

“With all of this time on our hands, we started writing at a quickened pace and we were really inspired,” the group’s frontman Dicky Barrett said in a press release. “As grim as everything around us was in the outside world, this was the most fun we ever had making a record.”

When God Was Great tracklist

1. DECIDE

2. M O V E

3. I DON’T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING

4. CERTAIN THINGS

5. BRUISED

6. LONELY BOY

7. THE KILLING OF GEORGIE (PART III)

8. YOU HAD TO BE THERE

9. WHEN GOD WAS GREAT

10. WHAT IT TAKES

11. LONG AS I CAN SEE THE LIGHT

12. THE TRUTH HURTS

13. IT WENT WELL

14. I DON’T WANT TO BE YOU

15. THE FINAL PARADE