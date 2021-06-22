Punk In The Park Colorado Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Pennywise, The Vandals and Voodoo Glow Skulls

Home News Krista Marple June 22nd, 2021 - 8:25 PM

Punk In The Park Festival has announced another 2021 show that will take place in a new city this year. The festival is currently scheduled to take place in Colorado on August 7. So far, only a few artists have been released for this year’s lineup.

Punk rock icons Pennywise, The Vandals, H2O, The Bombpops and Voodoo Glow Skulls have been officially confirmed for the Colorado show this summer. In a press release, Brew Ha Ha Productions event producer Cameron Collins described why Colorado was chosen to be the placement for this year’s festival.

“Denver is like my home away from home. We have done so many great events there and have so much love for the beer scene. Bringing Punk In The Park was an obvious decision for me when deciding which markets we would take the festival to in 2021. I’m super excited and can’t wait to get out there and celebrate the return of beer and music festivals!”

Aside from live music, Punk In The Park – Colorado will also feature over 100 different kinds of beers that will be supplied from various craft breweries in the region. Ratio Beerworks, Rock Bottom Denver, Ska Brewing and more are on the list of beer suppliers that will be a part of the festival.

Tickets for Punk In The Park – Colorado will go on sale on June 25 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices for the event are starting at $45 for General Admission and $99 for VIP Admission. Price of admission will cost $10 more if tickets are purchased the day of the festival.

Punk In The Park is also scheduled to take place in Oak Canyon Park, California this year. This coming November 6-7, bands like Pennywise, NOFX, The Vandals, The Bouncing Souls and more will perform in California. Just last month Punk In The Park also took place in Tempe, Arizona. Some bands have remained consistent throughout each Punk In The Park lineup this year, but Brew Ha Ha Productions have kept each show interesting by adding more talent to give it dimension.

Voodoo Glow Skulls, who have remained on the lineup for nearly each show, got together four years ago with Efrem Schulz. Schulz was formerly the vocalist from Death By Stereo but has now replaced former Voodoo Glow Skulls frontman Frank Casillas. Casillas formed the band with his two brothers Eddie and Jorge but decided after nearly 30 years that he wanted to retire.