The Mighty Mighty BossToneS Sign with Hellcat Records and Share Epic New Ska Song “The Final Parade” Featuring Members of Rancid, Fishbone, Stiff Little Fingers, The Interrupters and More

January 25th, 2021

Influential skap punk outfit The Mighty Mighty BosstoneS have singed with Hellcat Records and have debuted a new single called “The Final Parade.” This new single has a long list of vocal features and musical guests, clocking in at over 8 minutes. “It’s a love letter to Ska music and the people that make Ska music and it’s a whole lot of fun,” vocalist Dicky Barrett said in a press release.

“The Final Parade” is accompanied by a lyric video with simplistic animation that resembles a cut out style. This song is a prime example of the group’s ska punk style, with punk tempos and vocals, complemented by horns and joyous melodies from ska.

The musicians featured on the track include Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Aimee Interrupter & The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore of Fishbone, Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers, Jay Navarro of Suicide Machines, Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima of Less Than Jake, Jimmy G of Murphy’s Law, Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio of H2O, John Feldman of Goldfinger, Laila Khan of Sonic Boom Six, Robert Hingley of Toasters, Dan Vitale of Bim Skala Bim, Dave McWane of Big D and The Kids Table, Sirae Richardson, Erin Mackenzie, Brie McWane of The Doped Up Dollys, Jesse Wagner of Aggrolites, Karina Denike of The Dance Hall Crashers, Christian Jaccobs of The Aquabats, Jon Pebsworth of Buck O Nine, Peter Porker of The Porkers, Steve Jackson of The Pietasters, Felipe Galvan of Los Skanarles, Jet Baker of Buster Shuffle, Fumio Ito of Kemuri, Glen “The Kid” Marhevka of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Roddy Radiation of The Specials.

Formed in Boston back in 1983, The Mighty Might BosstoneS are one of the progenitor acts of ska-core, which blends elements of punk, hardcore and ska together. During the 1990s they became one of the pre-eminent acts in the third-wave ska scene, and released the platinum-selling Let’s Face It in 1997.