Punk In The Park Arizona Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Pennywise, Face to Face and H20

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 11:57 AM

Punk in the Park has announced the lineup for its May 29 event in Tempe, AZ. The festival will feature performances from Pennywise, Face To Face, Strung Out, Good Riddance, H2O, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Bombpops and Slaughterhouse.

“It finally looks like we’re gonna get our day in the park; been waiting more than a minute to drink some cold beers with friends and listen to some good f•xking music,” Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge said in a press release. “With some of my favorite bands playing and tons of booze flowing, it’s gonna be time to get loose and have some serious fun!!! Can’t wait for something that feels normal again! See you f*ckers in the pit… for real!!”

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale, with general admission starting at $45 and VIP tickets selling for $99. The festival’s event producer, Cameron Collins, said in a press release, “This is the happiest I have been in a long time… An event, an actual festival with live music! To be coming back, and with such an epic lineup of artists, is an incredible feeling!”

The Arizona festival will precede Punk in the Park’s inaugural event in Orange County on November 6 and 7. The event in Orange County will also feature Pennywise, as well as NOFX, The Vandals and Me First and the Gimme Gimme.

Pennywise spent much of their time prior to the festival touring, and had marked history at the Vans Warped Tour by playing the festival’s final song on the last stop of their final-ever tour. The band had played their song “Bro Hymn,” marking the end of the iconic Vans Warped Tour.

Face to Face, meanwhile, released their last album, Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions) in 2018. H2O recently joined members of Faith No More, Mastodon, Sepultura and more to cover Public Enemy’s “She Watch Channel Zero?!”