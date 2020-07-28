Korn and Yelawolf Pay Tribute to Charlie Daniels with Cover of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Nu metal outfit Korn have teamed up with rapper Yelawolf to pay tribute to the late Charlie Daniels, who passed away last month from a hemorrhaging stroke. The performers cover Daniels’ biggest hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” from his 1979 studio album Million Mile Reflection. This cover is available on Bandcamp and will support the non-profit Awakening Youth, who are “devoted to young people faced with the loss of a parent due to divorce, addiction, death, being surrendered for adoption, or other reasons.”

This take on the cover sees Yelawolf cover Daniels’ vocals during the verses, recanting his narration with a bit of a darker delivery. Korn bring a straightforward metal style throughout the track, with brooding breakdowns and electric guitars covering the iconic fiddle sections of the song.

<a href="http://kornofficial.bandcamp.com/track/the-devil-went-down-to-georgia-cover-song">The Devil Went Down To Georgia (Cover Song) by Korn Feat. Yelawolf</a>

“I’ve always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever. Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive,” Korn’s frontman Jonathan Davis stated. “‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need.”

Korn had to cancel their 2020 tour dates alongside alternative metal outfit Faith No More due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their Los Angeles show alongside the outfit and System of a Down have also been rescheduled for May 2021. The band also dropped a music video for “Can You Hear Me” back in March. While Yelawolf was signed to Eminem’s Shady Records, his latest studio album Ghetto Cowboy was released independently last fall.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz