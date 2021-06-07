Fucked Up Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of David Comes to Life with Reissue and Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates Playing the Album in Full

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 7th, 2021 - 8:24 PM

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Fucked Up’s classic post-hardcore album David Comes to Life, the band announced a Winter 2022 tour during which they’ll be playing the album in its entirety. Additionally, Matador Records will be reissuing the record on December 10, 2021 as part of their Revisionist History series.

David Comes to Life came out 10 years ago today, on June 7, 2011. It’s an ambitious, aggressive album that the band has stated is conceptually a rock opera split into four acts across 18 tracks. The reissue’s press release says, “David Comes to Life is a story of lost love, global meltdown, depression, bombs, guilt and madness. Or is it? A modern-day morality tale set amid the dour backdrop of a British industrial town in the late ’70s, it’s a four-part play that follows the dark moods and inner psyche of the titular hero.” The LP is likely the group’s most popular release, and notably includes some of Fucked Up’s biggest songs, such as “The Other Shoe,” “Queen of Hearts” and “Turn the Season.”

Fucked Up shared a non-album track from the record called “The Truest Road,” which will be released later in 2021 as part of a rarities album that has yet to be announced. It’s energetic and melodic like most of the album, with some especially raw-sounding vocals.

They also put their David’s Town parody compilation album on streaming for the first time ever, which is an eclectic “various artists” compilation, with the twist that Fucked Up are every single band on it. It’s largely stuff from their wheelhouse, but there are some more hardcore tracks, dashes of new wave and more surprises. It originally came out in April 2011 as a companion to David Comes to Life.

Fucked Up released another four-part post-hardcore rock opera last month, called Year of the Horse. However, instead of being split into 18 tracks or something like that, each part is a single track, varying from 19-26 minutes long each, with different “scenes” transitioning into each next scene. The album features appearances from Matt Berninger of The National, Julien Baker, Tuka Mohammed and some other guest artists as well.

Since they’re a Toronto, Canada based band, the David Comes to Life Tour will revolve around locations close to their hometown. They’re set to start off at Ottawa’s Club Saw on January 19, 2022, followed by dates at Montreal’s Bar Le Ritz, Boston’s Sinclair, Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Made, Philadelphia’s Underground Arts, Washington, DC’s Union Stage, Pittsburgh’s Mr. Smalls, Columbus’ Ace of Cups, Detroit’s Shelter and a closing night back at Toronto’s Great Hall on February 5.

David Comes to Life Tour Dates:

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat