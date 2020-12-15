Faith No More Postpones Australia and New Zealand Tour to Winter 2022

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 15th, 2020 - 9:10 PM

Genre-blending rock band Faith No More’s Australia and New Zealand Tour has been rescheduled from May 2020 to February 2022 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. None of the performances had to be cancelled, just postponed.

The band expressed gratitude for still being able to keep all of the shows even though they’ll be at later dates than expected. They also promised to really make the shows special after so much wait.

Faith No More have been able to remain in the public eye since their 2015 comeback album Sol Invictus, even though they haven’t released new music since then. They were set to play a full co-headlining tour with Korn during the summer, but it was likewise postponed during quarantine. That tour has yet to be rescheduled, but they rescheduled a couple performances they were set to play with both Korn and System of a Down for May 2021. They were also on the lineup for the 2020 Roskilde Festival, which was cancelled.

Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022 Dates

02/10/22 – Christchurch Arena – Christchurch, NZ

02/12/22 – Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ

02/15/22 – Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, AU

02/17/22 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, AU

02/19/22 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, AU

02/21/22 – Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, AU

02/23/22 – RAC Arena – Perth, AU

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat