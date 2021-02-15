Dessa Surrenders Control And Bursts Bubbles In “Bombs Away” From IDES Singles Series

Home News Danielle Joyner February 15th, 2021 - 11:53 AM

Dessa

Rapper and writer Dessa has released her second single from her single series titled “Bombs Away”. IDES, a series of singles that the artist plans to drop on the 15th of every month, began with the artist’s song “Rome”, a track that released January 15.

The drop of the newest single follows the artist’s latest track “Who’s Yellen Now?” , a Hamilton-style tune in response to President Biden’s comment about the Hamilton play-writer making a play in likeness of his female Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen.

Her newest song “Bombs Away” is a song about “the feeling of surrender, leaning in and letting go,” Dessa explained in a recent press release. “As a control enthusiast, uncertainty and ambiguity unsettle me. But this year wasn’t designed to cater to our preferences. I recorded the demo for this one in Minneapolis, in the middle of a very hard 2020.”

The song is a purifying and angelic tune. Dessa’s vocals are light and emotion-provoking. The tune gives a feeling of breakthrough and liberation. Check out the song below:

The song begins with Dessa’s smooth and calm vocals, then the drum beat drops and adds the strong undertone of the song. The video was shot outside of what looks like a coliseum and she uses bubbles as her props in the video. She’s seen wearing white and a natural face which could be symbolic of the purity and freeing feel of the track.

The artist’s last project released back in 2019 titled Sound The Bells: Recorded Live at Orchestra Hall. The album was recorded in Minnesota, Minneapolis and consisted of 17 tracks.

Aside from her single series, Dessa has made a name for herself with her works with The New York Times, presented a TED Talk with more than 2 million views and also published a memoir in 2018 titled My Own Devices, according to the press release.

Dessa has also shown her activism side in June 2020 when she took to instagram with an emotional video in support of sexual misconduct and assault victims. There were allegations against a member of Doomtree, an arts collective that she’s worked with for a majority of her career.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford