Dessa Continues Ides Single Series with Atmospheric Pop Song “Life on Land”

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Alternative hip hop artist Dessa has released “Life on Land,” the third single from her series Ides, which features a new track release during the 15th of each month. Those who purchase this track from Bandcamp for $5 or more will be entered to win an invitation to a virtual Q&A with Dessa, Andy Thompson and Lazerbeak, who form Triple Threat, the production team behind the Ides series. Lazerbeak is also a member of the Doomtree Collective, which Dessa is a part of.

“Life on Land” is a heartfelt pop tribute, eschewing Dessa’s typical hip hop style for a more ballad-driven pop style, with uplifting melodies, somber piano keys and a jumpy rhythm. Dessa’s lovelorn vocals offer a bit of nostalgia, channeling a bit of the anthemic pop energy of the 1990s during the song’s chorus, while bringing out some melancholy during its verses.

<a href="https://dessa.bandcamp.com/track/life-on-land">Life on Land by Dessa</a> This latest Ides single follows “Rome” which came out in January and February’s “Bombs Away.” Each of these songs tackle a different style, while “Life on Land” and “Bombs Away” are more pop oriented songs without any rapped verses, “Rome” feature’s Dessa’s signature hip hop style, with catchy rhymes and an infectious hip hop beat. Outside of the Ides series, Dessa has been having fun with “Who’s Yellen Now,” which is a Hamilton-inspired rap track about Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

This latest single follows her 2019 live album release Sound the Bells: Recorded live at Orchestra Hall. She also released two singles that year, “Good for You” and “Grade School Games,” which both featured production by Triple Threat.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara