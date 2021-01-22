Dessa Answers Joe Biden’s Call for Janet Yellen’s Own Hamilton-Style Musical with New Song “Who’s Yellen Now?”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 22nd, 2021 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Singer, rapper and writer, Dessa answered Joe Biden’s call for Janet Yellen’s Hamilton Style musical with the making of her new song “Who’s Yellen Now?” released January 21.

The idea of the song stemmed from Joe Biden’s announcement about making Janet Yellen his Secretary of the Treasury. He followed his announcement with a comment, in which he jokingly stated that Yellen should have the creator of “Hamilton” the musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda create a musical about her.

Alexander Hamilton was the first Secretary of the Treasury in United States history and was spotlighted in the musical. Yellen will be the nation’s first female Secretary of the Treasury, hence Biden’s comment. Hamilton made history in 1757 and Yellen will make history next week when she is confirmed.

Marketplace, public radio show asked Dessa, who contributed to the Hamilton Mixtape, what would a musical focused on Yellen sound like. The thought then birthed the song, “Who’s Yellen Now?” The song is theatrical and melodic, with lyrics that give a little incite to Yellen’s background and her future in the position. Check out the song below:

The song is also available here. On the artist’s bandcamp account, Dessa described and captioned the song “Joe Biden: Janet Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.” The single artwork is a painted portrait of Yellen, which gives the historic feel of past political leaders. Take a look at the artwork below.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson