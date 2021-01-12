The Kings of Quarantine Featuring Members of Mastodon and Slaves on Dope Cover Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” with Members of The Used, In Flames, Veruca Salt, 311 and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 12th, 2021 - 10:23 PM

Prolific Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher and Slaves on Dope members Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine’s collaborative new project The Kings of Quarantine have shared a new cover of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song.” Featured on the cover are Veruca Salt vocalist Louise Post, 311 Bassist P-Nut, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, Filter vocalist Richard Patrick, The Used vocalist Burt McCraken and In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne.

The cover is pretty faithful to the original Jane’s Addiction hit, which released in 1988 on their debut album Nothing’s Shocking. The Kings of Quarantine just shake things up by switching between vocalists for different parts. Borland also goes for a more technical guitar solo in lieu of Dave Navarro’s noisier part.

A straightforward video of the musicians performing the cover shows them all having a lot of fun. It was also released on Bandcamp to raise awareness for the Roadie Relief effort, which aims to help workers in the touring industry whose jobs were heavily affected by COVID-19. All proceeds from downloads go to the cause.

The Kings of Quarantine’s first release under their name was a cover of Faith No More’s “We Care a Lot.” Also appearing on the track are Anthrax’s Frank Bello, Korn’s Ray Luzier, Men Without Hats’ Ivan Doroschuk, Refused’s Dennis Lyxén, Quicksand’s Walter Schreifels, Brutal Truth’s Kevin Sharp, Run-D.M.C.’s Darryl McDaniels, Czarface’s Esoteric, Filter’s Richard Patrick and Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz