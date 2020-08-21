Coheed and Cambria Release New Retro Track “Jessie’s Girl 2” Featuring Rick Springfield

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 21st, 2020 - 7:27 PM

Progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria released a sequel to Rick Springfield’s 1981 No. 1 hit, “Jessie’s Girl,” titled “Jessie’s Girl 2,” featuring Springfield. The song arrives with a music video directed by Craig Bernard and Cully Bunker.

The track has a more progressive sound compared to the original, with a greater instrumental influence, primarily drums and guitar. The music video takes place in a bar, where Springfield plays a bartender. Scenes of Coheed and Cambria performing in front of an 80s-inspired backdrop alternate with scenes from the bar while Jessie’s girl causes trouble in various ways. On one of the bar’s TVs, the original “Jessie’s Girl” music video plays.



In a statement, band guitarist and vocalist Claudio Sanchez said, “has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song? I don’t think so. As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea.” The song’s concept evolves around the premise that ‘he got the girl’ and asks, ‘where are they now?’ Let’s just say it’s not a fairytale ending, as Sanchez surmises, “it’s kind of like a National Lampoon’s movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer.”

The idea for the song goes back to 2019 studio sessions. Sanchez had an idea of creating a new song from an older song. The group considered releasing an album of song sequels before Sanchez went on Instagram Live with Springfield, who agreed to the sequel.

“Jessie’s Girl” was originally released in 1981 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song earned Springfield a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Coheed and Cambria’s new song comes as the group is reportedly most of the way done with writing material for a new album. Just before the start of 2020, the group released the music video for its Christmas song, “Toys.” They have tour dates scheduled for the summer and fall of 2021 in Milwaukee, Chicago and Miami. The group canceled select 2019 tour dates due to drummer Josh Eppard’s heart health.

The sequel song is available for streaming. It will be released as a vinyl and will be sent out Sept. 4.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz