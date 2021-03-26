Watch Members of The Used and Sum 41 Play Remote Rage Against The Machine Covers Medley

Home News Krista Marple March 26th, 2021 - 7:11 PM

Dave Brownsound and Frank Zummo of Sum 41 recently teamed up with Bert McCracken and Jeph Howard of The Used to perform an electric medley of songs originally performed by Rage Against The Machine. The iconic tracks “Killing In The Name,” “Bulls On Parade,” “Guerrilla Radio” and “Know Your Enemy” were all covered in the five minute video.

Brownsound, who contributes guitar and Zummo, who contributes drums, both stuck to their normal instruments for the cover songs. McCracken, The Used’s vocalist and Howard, the bassist, also added their usual talents. The four musicians all performed their contributions separately in their own homes.

PREMIERE: @Sum41‘s @davebrownsound & @fzummo have teamed up with @WeAreTheUsed‘s Bert & Jeph to remotely record this Rage Against The Machine covers medley Watch the guys play through RATM’s ‘Guerrilla Radio’, ‘Bulls On Parade’, ‘Know Your Enemy’ and ‘Killing In The Name’ pic.twitter.com/dYjjTtlZnw — Rock Sound (@rocksound) March 26, 2021

The Used was also recently featured on the collaborative project called The Kings of Quarantine, which was created by Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher and Slaves on Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine. McCracken worked with Louise Post, P-Nut, Wes Borland, Richard Patrick and Tanner Wayne to release a cover of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” for the project.

Earlier last year Sum 41 had to cancel their scheduled Paris show after it was suspected that an explosive device had been detonated outside of the venue they were set to play at. The band had planned on playing their show at Le Etoiles. The owners of the venue later made a statement that the noises that were heard outside were just firecrackers being set off.

Rage Against The Machine was listed among many other iconic bands and artists for this year’s nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were nominated alongside Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Fela Kuti and Kate Bush.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela