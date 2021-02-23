The Dropkick Murphys Announces New Album Turn Up That Dial for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Middle Finger”

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 2:41 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Boston rock outfit The Dropkick Murphys have announced a new studio album called Turn Up That Dial, which will be released on April 30 via the band’s label Born & Bred Records. The group has also shared a new single from the forthcoming record “Middle Finger,” which discusses vocalist Al Barr’s stubborn behavior, particularly during his youth. This upcoming album was recorded alongside Ted Hutt, who has worked with Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Tiger Army, Brian Fallon, Old Crow Medicine Show and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

“Middle Finger” is as tongue-in-cheek as the title suggests, as Barr sings about how it was hard for him to keep his “middle finger down.” The song’s instrumental is a mix of old-time folk tunes and punk rock, with accordions, acoustic instruments and hard-hitting drums ripping through the track.

“On this record, the overall theme is the importance of music, and the bands that made us who we are,” Drop Kick Murphy’s founder and co-lead vocalist Ken Casey said in a press release. “We just hope [the album] takes people’s minds off their troubles. We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart.”

Turn Up The Dial will be released after The Dropkick Murphys’ upcoming livestream Dropkick Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021… Still Locked Down, which will take place on March 17. Their nostalgia-tinged single “I Wish You Were Here” will serve as the closing track for Turn Up The Dial.

Turn Up The Dial tracklist

1. Turn Up That Dial

2. L-EE-B-O-Y

3. Middle Finger

4. Queen Of Suffolk County

5. Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

6. H.B.D.M.F.

7. Good As Gold

8. Smash Shit Up

9. Chosen Few

10. City By The Sea

11. I Wish You Were Here

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz