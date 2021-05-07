Dropkick Murphys And The Boston Pops Celebrate Mothers Day With “To Our Darlin’ Mothers”

Home News Caroline Fisher May 7th, 2021 - 10:47 PM

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys have joined forces with The Boston Pops in a tribute “To all the wicked darlin’ mothers out there.” The tribute is part of The Boston Pops’ 2021 Spring Celebration, which features music by and about women for Mother’s Day. The Boston Pops are a Boston-based orchestra directed by Keith Lockhart.

Sung to the tune of “What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?,” the artists are accompanied by an orchestra as they thank all “darlin’ mothers” for “goodnight kisses” and getting their kids through “homeschool learning” during quarantine.

Watch the performance of “To Our Darlin’ Mothers” here:

Vocals from the Dropkick Murphys blend seamlessly with the orchestra to create an upbeat and energetic performance. Hopeful lyrics about coming to the end of the pandemic call for listeners to “raise a glass” to their mothers in the cheerful video.

In March, Dropkick Murphys hosted a high-energy livestream show for St. Patrick’s Day. The band performed songs like “Surrender,” “Middle Finger,” “I Wish You Were Here” and more. In April, the group released their first album in four years, titled Turn Up That Dial. In December of 2020, they unveiled a music video for their song “I Wish You Were Here.”

In May of 2020, the band announced a livestream event called Streamin Outta Fenway. The band was joined by special guest Bruce Springsteen in performing “Rose Tattoo” and “American Land.” The artists performed in an entirely empty stadium.

The band revealed a music video directed by Chris Friend for their track “Smash Shit Up” in February of 2020. They announced a co-headlining tour with fellow punk band Rancid later that month, but the tour was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz