Coachella Announces Rescheduled April 2022 Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 1:46 PM

Coachella has been postponed four times since its April 2020 plans were announced. The festival has now revealed that it will next be taking place two years later on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at its usual location at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The festival had originally been moved from the weekends of April 2020 to October 2020, then to April 2021, then to October 2021 and now to April 2022. Coachella’s country festival, Stagecoach, has also continued being postponed along with it, and will return on April 29-May 1, 2022.

The original Coachella 2020 lineup announced Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean as headliners. Both Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean have been keeping their audiences waiting a long time for live performances. Rage Against the Machine has been planning a reunion tour since 2019, which hasn’t been able to come to fruition yet. The rap-rock band, who hasn’t toured since 2008, moved the reunion tour to Spring-Summer 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Frank Ocean hasn’t played live since 2017, in spite of the official release of Endless in 2018 and some loose singles the past few years.

Other artists originally planned for Coachella 2020 included Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, IDLES, Hatsune Miku (hologram), Thom Yorke & Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Hot Chip, Carly Rae Jepsen, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Snail Mail, Mannequin Pussy, Ari Lennox, Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Danny Elfman, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, (Sandy) Alex G, Black Pumas and many more.

Although Coachella had been reportedly attempting to recover their 2020 lineup’s artists for 2021, when plans for a 2021 Coachella festival postponement were revealed, the festival indicated that it would have a new lineup. It follows that the 2022 festival may have a significantly altered lineup too, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The festival hasn’t hinted at when they’ll announce a 2022 lineup, but they’re encouraging fans to register early through their website for an advance ticket sale beginning on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.