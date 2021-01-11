Danny Elfman Shares Cinematic New Song “Sorry” Featuring Animated Video Intended for Postponed Coachella 2020 Performance

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 12:16 PM

Musician, composer and member of Oingo Boingo Danny Elfman released a new song called “Sorry,” which is out today via ANTI-. The performer has also released its music video directed and animated by Jesse Kanda, who has worked with the likes of Arca, FKA Twigs and Björk.

“Sorry” is hard hitting new song with industrial guitar riffs, moments of eclectic alternative pop vocals and a grandiose, cinematic feel that is backed by strings and pounding drums. The animation sees a black amorphous blob form numerous winged figures, and body shapes, which is cut between creepy images of Elfman singing.

“‘Sorry’ was the first song I’ve written for myself in a long time,” Elfman explained in a press statement. “It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I’d been storing inside myself which came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”

Elfman was tapped to perform at Coachella last year, however the music festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He kept busying during the pandemic and released a cover of Oingo Boingo’s “Running on a Treadmill” last April.

Back in October Elfman released his first solo single in 36 years called “Happy,” which was released alongside the announcement that he signed to ANTI-. This anti-pop song was originally supposed to premier during Coachella, but Elfman released it during the pandemic because it felt appropriate for the time.