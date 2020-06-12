Coachella And Stagecoach Suggest To Fans That 2021 Will See a Different Lineup Than 2020

Home News Bryan Boggiano June 12th, 2020 - 6:42 PM

Two of the country’s biggest music festivals might experience more changes besides cancellations. Goldenvoice announced Thursday that the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in Indio, California, will likely have different performers when they resume in 2021. The event organizer said in a statement, “A year without Coachella or Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021. We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information.”

The announcement comes after Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order canceling both festivals Wednesday.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” he said in a statement. ““In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter.”

Coachella’s 2020 lineup included Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey. Stagecoach’s roster featured Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Dan + Shay and Bryan Adams.

In March, organizers postponed the festivals until October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Coachella would have taken place on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Oct. 16, 17 and 18. Stagecoach organizers rescheduled their festival to Oct. 23, 24 and 25.

Bloomberg reported in May that Coachella organizers asked performers this year to stay on the 2021 roster. Some acts have agreed to perform in 2021, but others have not yet decided due to financial and health reasons.

Coachella’s 2021 festival is scheduled to take place on April 9, 10 and 11 and April 16, 17 and 18. Stagecoach is scheduled for April 23, 24 and 25. All 2020 passes will be honored.

