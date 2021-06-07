Flogging Molly Announces 2022 Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Featuring The Distillers, Descedents and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 7th, 2021 - 1:28 PM

Flogging Molly announced the lineup for their sixth 2022 Salty Dog Cruise, which will sail from Miami to Nassau & Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas on March 28-April 1, 2022. The artists joining them include Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (Duo), Möngöl Hörde, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke and Guise, plus more yet to be announced.

“Ahoy Shipmates!” Flogging Molly frontman Dave King announced. “The time for shenanigans on the high seas has finally arrived. We are so proud to announce the return of The Salty Dog Cruise 2022. As always we’ll be joined by an amazing bunch of bands to accompany the many cocktails we all deserve after the very strange year and a half we’ve all experienced. So, pack the sunscreen and get ready for the one thing we’ve all missed…..FUN TIMES!! Looking so forward to seeing you all.”

Cory Brennan of music management company 5B Artists+Media added, “No one offers an escape like Flogging Molly and The Salty Dog Cruise! The cruise perfectly captures the spirit and lifestyle of the band and the culture they are part of. The band, 5B, along with our great partners at Sixthman, put every bit of passion they have into making the cruise a safe and enjoyable journey for everyone onboard.”

More information about the cruise is available on Flogging Molly’s website. Flogging Molly is advertising an open bar, a half pipe with pro skaters and various other artist-hosted events. Tickets are currently available for pre-sale, with discounts offered for those who have sailed on any of Sixthman’s other cruise festivals, including Voragos, Cayamo and Outlaw Country Cruise.

Many of the acts from the 2022 lineup were set to play the Salty Dog Cruise’s 2020 event, such as Frank Turner, Descendents, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Möngöl Hörde, Broilers, Authority Zero, The Bunny Gang, The Cherry Coke$ and Punk Rock Karaoke. Bad Religion and Devil Makes Three were also set to perform. Past editions of the cruise featured performances from Dropkick Murphys, Stiff Little Fingers, Hepcat, The Bronx, Pounded By The Surf, Mariachi El Bronx, NOFX, Rancid, Fishbone and The Bouncing Souls, among others.