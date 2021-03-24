The Offspring Rework “Come Out and Play” Into a PSA Urging “You Gotta Go Get Vaccinated”

Home News Ariel King March 24th, 2021 - 8:41 AM

The Offspring is encouraging fans to receive their COVID vaccines by reworking their 1994 classic, Come Out and Play,” to sing “you gotta go get vaccinated.” The rework was shared on the band’s Instagram, showing a highlight from the song’s music video with the new lyrics

“Hey Everybody!” the band said on Instagram. “Dexter and Noodles checking in. You know, every time we get together, we talk about how we can’t wait to get out there and play shows again. And we hear from you guys all the time, letting us know that you can’t wait to go see concerts again too!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Offspring (@offspring)

“But let’s face it… live shows aren’t gonna happen until you go get vaccinated. So we thought we’d have a little fun with one of our old songs. Check it out!”

The band’s lead singer, Dexter Holland, has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and wrote his thesis on microRNA in HIV genomes. The 175-page research paper, titled “Identification of Human MicroRNA-Like Sequences Embedded within the Protein-Encoding Genes of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus” had been published in PLoS One. Holland had received his Ph.D. from University of Southern California in 2017.

The CDC has reported that 128 million United States citizens have already been vaccinated, with 45.5 million people fully vaccinated and another 83.9 million have received at least one dose. As vaccines have been administered, more states have started opening up, with New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, permitting music venues to re-open with 33% capacity starting in April.

“Come Out and Play” had first been released in 1994, appearing on their third album, Smash. The track had been the second single released off the record, and was written by Holland. “Come Out and Play” has been considered as the band’s break-out single, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart.

The Offspring sold their back catalog to Round Hill Music back in 2016, then embarked on a tour that same year, Holland touring while completing his Ph.D. The band’s producer, Thom Wilson, had passed back in 2015.

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara